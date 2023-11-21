Sisters Bakery hopes to keep up with high demand with new bread production facility

(Update: Adding video, comments from Sisters Bakery owner)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Sisters Bakery has been around since 1981, and is now expanding to meet high demand for its tasty breads.

The facility will allow the business to focus on more wholesale bread-making, something owner Spencer Hamiga says was a long time coming.

"We've been kind of maxed out at our original retail location for a number of years," Hamiga said Tuesday. "We pushed its capabilities to its max, and then just due to the increasing demand and our customers love for our bread, we expanded."

The new 2,300-square-foot production facility, just a few miles away from the original bakery, produces nearly 400 loaves a day, with sourdough being the most popular.

"We were able to double our bread crew, and that's just getting started," Hamiga said. "And then we have a new wholesale team that's growing up. We have two wholesale vehicles that drive around Central Oregon."

Hamiga has owned the business with his wife since 2017, after working as an employee.

"It's amazing. I mean, to go from a little bakery in Sisters started in 1981, to one where there's a line down the block every day, and now there's a separate bread production facility going on. And within five years we'll be evaluating how we grow from there."

He hopes the expansion will open up more retail opportunities, and after the holidays, you might even see them in Local Acres Marketplace.

Below is information from the bakery’s press release:

"Sisters Bakery, a beloved name in baked goods, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its offsite bread production facility. The decision to establish this new space was driven by the increasing demand from our valued customers and our growing wholesale clientele. This expansion not only allows Sisters Bakery to meet the rising needs of our existing patrons but also opens up exciting opportunities for us to broaden our footprint in Central Oregon.

"A recent social media post unveiling our new facility has generated an overwhelming response, with over 100,000 views, 400+ shares, and the addition of 1,000 new followers. The enthusiastic engagement from our community underscores the excitement surrounding Sisters Bakery's growth.

"This facility has been a long time coming. The support from our customers and the broader Central Oregon region has been incredible," said Spencer Hamiga, Owner at Sisters Bakery."