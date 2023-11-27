‘For a school our size, it’s pretty impressive’: Students at Sisters High build new television studio

(Update: Adding video, comments from students and Sisters HS principal)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)— The Sisters High School AV Club has been busy recently, building the school's new television studio.

Almost completely designed and built by students, the new studio brings a fresh look to the school’s weekly TV news show.

"We worked together to write a grant for our Sister School Foundation. and thankfully, it was approved," AV Club President Jack Turpin said Monday.

"So over the past few months, we've just kind of been waiting for all the stuff to get in. And then over break, we spent some time and we put it together, and we've slowly been working it together a little bit."

Thousands of dollars from the foundation went to wood paneling, wiring and electrical work.

"For a school our size, it's really impressive that we have the local resources in order to fund and support things like this," "Turpin said. "So we're super-stoked that we have this resource in our school now that will help us push better information out to our schools."

The student-run news show will broadcast every week, and the studio will also be used for sports photography and pep rallies.

Sisters High School Principal Steven Stancliff recalls the student effort to complete the space actually has spanned three years.

"When I first came in, I had lots of people telling me that there was a group of really ambitious ninth graders that were kind of champing at the bit to be able to get something like this up and running, and as you will have seen, they did not disappoint," he said.

The AV Club is hoping the new studio will bring more members to the news team.

"To the extent that the kids continue to be creative and have and show this level of ambition, you know, there's always a chance that in the long run, it does become part of our regular academic programming," Stancliff said.