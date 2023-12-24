Pole Creek Ranch in Sisters hosts first annual ‘Sleigh Days’ event for the community

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Santa is coming down the chimney, and at Pole Creek Ranch in Sisters, staff wanted to get you into the Christmas spirit. Sunday was the final day of their first annual "Sleigh Days" event.

"We're just happy to be here," ranch owner Jennifer Cole said Sunday. "I mean, we love the holidays. It's a special time to share the ranch with people."

It took place over three days and Christmas Eve was the last day. Families woke up bright and early to experience new traditions.

At the ranch, you could take a scenic horse-drawn wagon ride, take family photo sessions with Otis the donkey, and make arts and crafts.

If you you came to the ranch, you got to meet horses like Lola and Dan and take a sleigh ride.

About 100 people were on hand for the event.

Prineville resident Whitney Crenshaw said, "We're just looking to start new family traditions for Christmas Eve, and it was really fun. All of us getting on the carriage ride and seeing the big horses."

The ranch is more than 300 acres, surrounded by Ponderosa pine forests and snow-capped mountains.

Cole said, "The ranch is a beautiful place for cows. But I think we also agree that it's a really beautiful and special place for people. So it's nice to see people come and enjoy the space."

At the ranch, you could stay here for a weekend, or you could even host weddings or special events there.