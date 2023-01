In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can buy online.

