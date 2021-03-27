‘Their Story’: Bend couple travel around country, interviewing war veterans

War-Military

Bend couple travels around the country interviewing veterans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend natives Casey and Drew Gomez started "Their Story Veterans," a video series that interviews war veterans.

The project began when they realized the need to preserve family history. Both served and come from a legacy of war veterans.

It's what inspired them to buy a van and hit the road, making the videos with veterans and active-duty service members. Due to COVID-19, some of the interviews also are done online, over Zoom.

"Being able to give something to the family, in digital format, to have of the legacy, to keep that memory of their loved ones, that to me -- it's priceless," Drew Gomez said Saturday.

The series, available on YouTube, has led them to interviewing veterans who fought in famous battles. One of their favorite interviews was with "Papa Jake," who recalls his experience on D-Day.

Casey Gomez said, "When he stormed Normandy, and him just describing that, and it was literally like the movies. It was just replaying in my mind, and I started crying, and he started crying on the other end of the Zoom, and it was just like -- wow," Casey Gomez said.

The couple create a series that spotlights veterans who served in several of our nation's wars. They say that Deschutes County has a large population of war veterans and would love to interview more.

