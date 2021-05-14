Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

War-Military

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor the nation’s fallen service members this Memorial Day during a virtual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony, in line with continuing gathering limits in place in many areas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick will serve as emcee and one of the event’s keynote speakers, delivering remarks on the theme of unity.

The event will also feature remarks by other honored veterans and distinguished guests, as well as pre-recorded ceremonial elements filmed on location (with no audience) at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville. These elements include a color guard ceremony, the national anthem, a wreath-laying ceremony and Taps.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is grateful to the Oregon Military Department, Oregon National Guard, City of Wilsonville and Korean War Veterans Association for their support of this unique event.

The ceremony will premiere virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 on ODVA’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/odvavet) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAQVavs9KmvDeJ42ySFtY8A)