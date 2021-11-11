Informal Bend Veterans Day ‘drive-by’ parade celebrates sacrifice and bravery of U.S. veterans

BEND, Ore (KTVZ)-- As many gathered around the country Thursday to honor past and present military veterans who served in the armed forces, an official Bend Veterans Day Parade was not held due to the pandemic. But there was still a parade, anyway.

An informal "drive-by" parade brought hundreds of veterans and others to circle Drake Park Thursday morning. It had fortunate timing weather-wise, as well, beginning after the rain stopped and the sun began to peek through the clouds.

Some rode in cars, others in buses -- all wanting to show their thanks and gratitude to our nation's veterans.

Bola Gbadebo was on hand and spoke with some of the veterans who took part.

Her report will be on NBC @ 5.