On a fitting day, Central Oregon Veterans Village holds grand opening in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)--The Central Oregon Veterans Village is holding its grand opening Thursday as it takes in the first group of veterans who will be staying at the transitional shelter.

The Veterans Day opening was perfectly suited, as the village aims to provide shelter and services for homeless veterans.

The housing project is a joint venture between the Bend Heroes Foundation and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. It is being managed as a public-private partnership with the City of Bend, Deschutes County and the State of Oregon.

The Village is being modeled after a shelter program in Clackamas County. The goal was to have 15 shelters and a central community building. The community building would have kitchen, dining, case management offices, laundry, restrooms, and showers.

Services to help the veterans transition into more stable lifestyle include:

Transitional Shelter

Health services (behavioral and physical)

Social service programs (geared toward self-sufficiency)

Employment training and skill-building

Housing Placement

NewsChannel 21's Leslie Cano will be speaking with the Bend Heroes Foundation and Central Oregon Veterans Village about the completed project and its long term goals for those staying at the shelter. Her report is coming up on NBC at 5.