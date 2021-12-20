Oregon VA: Some Afghan war veterans facing unique struggles this holiday season

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The holiday season can be an especially challenging time for those struggling with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs is warning this year could be even tougher for Afghan war veterans.

"Instances of depression and anxiety in veterans have increased this year due to concerns around the pandemic, financial uncertainty, and social unrest, and are often exacerbated during the holiday season," the ODVA says.

"The drawdown of our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s rapid resurgence there have created unique challenges for many veterans who served in that conflict, as well as their family members and loved ones." the ODVA said.

ODVA says there is a wide variety of free, confidential resources and other information available to help veterans and their family members navigate these challenges, many of which can be found on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ website at https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/help-for-afghanistan-veterans-families.

