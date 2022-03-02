Bend woman organizing effort to send donated supplies to war-torn Ukraine

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sasha Spektor is a Bend woman on a mission to send aid to Ukraine as the war-torn country battles a Russian invasion and thousands of refugees flee to safety.

Spektor has an aunt in Kyiv who caring for the elderly, the sick, and animals left behind.

Spektor also shared that her grandfather and uncle have sought shelter from airstrikes in an underground parking structure. As so many Ukrainians are displaced, with no consistent pipeline of aid, Spektor says they're experiencing a major lack of resources.

The requested donations include: blankets, warm clothing, non-perishable foods, toiletries and over-the-counter medications.

Spektor said she is working on sending shipments of necessities directly to Ukraine, but with the Russian government controlling the airspace, that's proving difficult. Meanwhile, she's receiving the help of a family friend who is a Jewish refugee living in Vienna, France, to deliver items to Kyiv, the embattled Ukrainian capital.

She has a GoFundMe page with more details about her efforts.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Spektor about her efforts to send resources to Ukraine, her aunt for a first-hand experience of what's happening, and the family friend is who aiding in the shipment deliveries.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.