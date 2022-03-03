Bend man is hoping to temporarily house stranded Ukrainian co-workers in C.O.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man is looking to get some of his stranded Ukrainian co-workers some temporary housing here on the High Desert.

Mark Beare works for Digital Trends Media Group, based out of Portland. The company has nine people who work for an outsourced company based in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

A few of those co-workers were on vacation when the Russian invasion began, and the now have to try and make it back to their homes in Ukraine, or continue to live in hotels in another country.

Beare is hoping to have them come stay in Bend in the meantime, and hopes to find someone who can support them with temporary housing until it's safe to travel back to their homeland.

He is still sorting through the immigration logistics and making sure his co-workers would want to travel even further away from home by coming to Bend.

Beare has visited Kharkiv, Ukraine eight or more times since 2011, and is still in contact with many friends still living in the country.

Noah Chast will be speaking with Beare and one of his co-workers, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.