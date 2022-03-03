With Ukrainian co-workers stranded out of the country, Bend man hopes to bring them to C.O.

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend man and Ukrainian co-worker)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mark Beare hopes to bring some of his Ukrainian co-workers here to Central Oregon.

Sergey Levkovets is one of them, and he left Ukraine in February for a vacation with his girlfriend.

“I was sleeping, and my girlfriend woke me up and said that it started, so my first thought was that it was some kind of dream or something like that,” Levkovets told NewsChannel 21 Thursday.

A few days later, Russia invaded his home country, and they've been stuck in Cyprus since.

“Deep in my heart, I hope that this is a kind of dream, and one nice time I’ll wake up and there is nothing … no war,” Levkovets said.

Beare lives in Bend, but works with Sergey and many other Ukrainians through his job with a Portland-based media company.

When the bombings and attacks began, he realized many of his friends were now in life-threatening danger.

“Just seeing if they’re still alive, honestly -- that’s like the first thing in the morning when I wake up,” Beare said.

But he wanted to do more than check in and hope.

“I felt really kind of powerless to be able to help,” Beare said. “I’m just sitting over here in Bend, in relative comfort.”

Beare said he realized he could help Levkovets and the other co-workers stuck outside of Ukraine by arranging for them to come stay in Bend, and hoping the community will offer support.

“A spare room, a vacation rental or something like that they aren’t using, where we could actually put up one of these people who are without a home right now,” Beare said.

Levkovets is grateful for the help, plus the support from another country.

“Nice to understand that not only Ukrainian people understand what is going on,” he said.

Levkovets’ friends and family are safe for now, and he believes this conflict is only making the Ukrainian people stronger.

“I’m sure that this will end, and all the bad things just make our life more powerful, after some time,” Levkovets said.

Beare admires the Ukrainian toughness.

“Considering the things that we complain about here sometimes, whether it’s not finding a parking spot or a long line to check out, the kinds of things they’re going through right now, and the way they don’t complain about it and the way they dont expect any help it’s just incredible,” Beare said.

He said he feels organizing this effort is the least he could do.

“Because I think a lot of other things don’t really matter in life,” Beare said. “And I think helping people is one of the only things we can do really to make a big difference in the world. And the fact that I have the means, or live in the community that has the means to help someone and really make a huge difference in their life, I don’t see any reason not to try.”

Levkovets says he will come to Bend when ready, but is counting the days to go back home.

“Once our government says, 'Let’s go people, let's go back to Ukraine and help us build a new and powerful country,' I will,” Levkovets said.