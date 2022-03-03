With Ukrainian co-workers stranded out of the country, Bend man hopes to bring them to C.O.
(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend man and Ukrainian co-worker)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mark Beare hopes to bring some of his Ukrainian co-workers here to Central Oregon.
Sergey Levkovets is one of them, and he left Ukraine in February for a vacation with his girlfriend.
“I was sleeping, and my girlfriend woke me up and said that it started, so my first thought was that it was some kind of dream or something like that,” Levkovets told NewsChannel 21 Thursday.
A few days later, Russia invaded his home country, and they've been stuck in Cyprus since.
“Deep in my heart, I hope that this is a kind of dream, and one nice time I’ll wake up and there is nothing … no war,” Levkovets said.
Beare lives in Bend, but works with Sergey and many other Ukrainians through his job with a Portland-based media company.
When the bombings and attacks began, he realized many of his friends were now in life-threatening danger.
“Just seeing if they’re still alive, honestly -- that’s like the first thing in the morning when I wake up,” Beare said.
But he wanted to do more than check in and hope.
“I felt really kind of powerless to be able to help,” Beare said. “I’m just sitting over here in Bend, in relative comfort.”
Beare said he realized he could help Levkovets and the other co-workers stuck outside of Ukraine by arranging for them to come stay in Bend, and hoping the community will offer support.
“A spare room, a vacation rental or something like that they aren’t using, where we could actually put up one of these people who are without a home right now,” Beare said.
Levkovets is grateful for the help, plus the support from another country.
“Nice to understand that not only Ukrainian people understand what is going on,” he said.
Levkovets’ friends and family are safe for now, and he believes this conflict is only making the Ukrainian people stronger.
“I’m sure that this will end, and all the bad things just make our life more powerful, after some time,” Levkovets said.
Beare admires the Ukrainian toughness.
“Considering the things that we complain about here sometimes, whether it’s not finding a parking spot or a long line to check out, the kinds of things they’re going through right now, and the way they don’t complain about it and the way they dont expect any help it’s just incredible,” Beare said.
He said he feels organizing this effort is the least he could do.
“Because I think a lot of other things don’t really matter in life,” Beare said. “And I think helping people is one of the only things we can do really to make a big difference in the world. And the fact that I have the means, or live in the community that has the means to help someone and really make a huge difference in their life, I don’t see any reason not to try.”
Levkovets says he will come to Bend when ready, but is counting the days to go back home.
“Once our government says, 'Let’s go people, let's go back to Ukraine and help us build a new and powerful country,' I will,” Levkovets said.
Comments
11 Comments
Honestly, it’d be easier to find them housing in the Portland area.
Based on what, your budget? You don’t know how much money they have to spend on housing.
And once again let’s help other countries before helping the homeless living on our local streets!!? What sense does that make? When we were at war with Iraq and Afghanistan you didn’t hear of us finding temporary housing for the families in need there? It’s all a tragic situation but why not look at our local homeless before trying to help people abroad???
We were the invaders in Iraq and Afganistán like Russia is now in Ukraine. Just saying
T20, for over 40 years cities like Portland have continually increased the millions spent on the street population and the problem has gotten exponentially worse. It’s sure not because we’re not looking at it.
Here we see the defining TrumplicanTrait of unbridled selfishness on full display. Thanks for such an illuminating demonstration.
As opposed current DEM leaders of this State whose Altruism has given us RECORD MURDERS, AN EXPOTENTIAL INCREASE in the UNHOUSED, along with a failure to help POC!
Meanwhile… our tax dollars are going to people like Representative Lauren Boebert who says Canada and the U.S. ‘Need To Be Liberated’ like Ukraine. Does anyone ask themselves how America got to the point we now house and pay Right-Wing radicals such as herself at the very top of our government nonetheless? I have an idea why, because the federal government has stood by and allowed Trump to spew his vile anti-America/anti-Democracy tripe for so long that he and his followers now feel empowered to do so. The leader of the United States and the free-world concocted and led an insurrection against his own government,and yet it appears the U.S. government is going to do nothing about it. THIS! This is why people like Trump and their radical ideology is allowed to envelop our country, because for some unbeknownst reason our very own government is allowing it, what else could explain the lack of consequences Donald Trump does not and will not face? Nothing could explain it as it simply is nonsensical, that’s how unbelievable and mindnumbingly crazy this Trump fascism is. Historian will look back on this moment in U.S. history and ask themselves, where were the good people, why was nothing done to punish and stop the likes of Trump and his ilk.
@Bob Bablaugh.
Well said Bob, I couldn’t agree more, these Trump bots are truly inhumane. As soon as you think they’ve stoop to the lowest they prove they’ve got even more. What happened to America that made these kinds of people and their vile public hate “normal?”
Somehow they’ve confused being mean with being manly.
Have you tried contacting one of the Mennonite Churches in the Portland area? Their ancestors are the “Germans from Russia”, which is an area now known as Ukraine. My Great-Grandparents were from there. I know some of my cousins that go to the Mennonite Church in Portland yet.