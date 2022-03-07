Sunriver restaurant to donate 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to support people of Ukraine

Restaurant all booked for event, but you can give directly to causes

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Marcello's Cucina Italiana is a Sunriver restaurant that shares deep ties with the Ukrainian community in Central Oregon.

The restaurant owner, Thad Lodge, says over the years, Ukrainians have made up a significant part of his staff, which have evolved into life-long friendships.

He shared that he stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and will help raise funds to assist them in this time of need.

He posted the following to Marcello's Facebook page:

"Like all of you, we are deeply saddened by the unprovoked Russian attack on a free and sovereign Ukraine. We grieve for the unnecessary loss of life and wanton destruction of Ukraine’s beautiful cities. Our hearts go out to all Ukrainians abroad and to those who are part of our Marcello’s family and Central Oregon community."

Marcello’s will be holding a special event on Wednesday in which 100% of the proceeds and tips will be donated to support the brave men and women of Ukraine who are fighting for their country.

As of Monday, dinner reservations are already fully booked for the event. However, you have the option to donate to selected platforms directly in support of Ukrainian people. You can contribute to the following links:

Ukraine's Armed Forces (https://bank.gov.ua/.../natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv...)

UNICEF https://www.unicefusa.org/.../unicef-children.../39542

Doctors without Bordershttps://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/.../countries/ukraine

Red Cross https://www.icrc.org/.../wher.../europe-central-asia/ukraine