Central Oregon service members gather in Bend in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Central Oregon service members are getting together to share their appreciation for the sacrifice and the hardships of war that Vietnam veterans went through.

Several veterans gathered at the Bend Heroes Memorial at Brooks Park early Tuesday morning, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and retelling their experiences serving in Vietnam and life as they knew it after returning home.

The Central Oregon Band of Brothers also was hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day BBQ at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch in Bend at noon to honor veterans. The free event is for veterans and service members.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with veterans about the significance of this day, and how their time in Vietnam has shaped their lives since.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.