Madras veterans, residents gather at new healing circle to honor Vietnam MIAs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Madras veterans and others gathered Saturday at the new Veterans Healing Memorial, a healing circle by the Jefferson County Community Center, for a special brick-laying ceremony honoring those still missing in action, a half-century after the Vietnam War.

Several Madras veterans decided to put the Bricks of Honor dedication event together and sell bricks that will be placed around the healing circle.

They prepared 51 bricks engraved with the names of Oregonians who are or were classified as missing in action in Vietnam. There are 34 veterans who are still missing.

Saturday's event began with a reading of each of the individual's names, branch of service, and the date the person was reported missing. The event allowed people to pay their respects to fallen veterans and to remember those who have not made it home.

"One of the many veteran events around the country that served to recognize all veterans who served to make this country what it is today - to keep it safe," said Craig McDonald of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141. "The commitments it takes and makes, and then for these fellows to do these things -- these organizations continue to serve. It's an honor to be a part of remembering all the veterans that have served this country."

The healing circle consists of an octagon with benches representing each branch of service and seven flagpoles flying the American flag, Missing in Action flag, and all the branches of service flags.

Jennifer Grant, who attended the event, said, "I just want to thank every veteran for their sacrifice and service, because our freedoms are not free, and we know this. So every time I see a veteran, I make sure to shake their hand and say thank you. Without them, we would not be free."