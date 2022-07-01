Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor of last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from WWII

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor and remembrance of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, who died on Wednesday.



“Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams was the embodiment of an American patriot. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he displayed the ‘valiant devotion to duty’ and heroism that earned him the Medal of Honor,” said Governor Brown. “After World War II, he dedicated himself to helping others who served by working as a veteran service representative in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years. Dan and I are keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts.”



Governor Brown also encourages all Oregonians to lower their flags as a sign of respect for Williams.