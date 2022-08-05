Skip to Content
Upcoming ‘Veteran Wellness and Adventure Week’ in C.O. aims to help vets improve their quality of life

Save the Brave

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Veteran Wellness and Adventure Week is a five-day outdoor adventure planned next month in Central Oregon that will include "rafting, mountain biking, hiking, bungee and so much more," its organizer said.

Veteran outreach coordinator Javier Romo said the activities help veterans manage post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and physical pain by connecting veterans to outdoor therapeutic activities and non-traditional medical approaches.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with Romo to learn more about how these activities and methods help manage symptoms facing combat veterans. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here is the flyer for more information on the event.

RUooRY65-Veteran-Wellness-Download
