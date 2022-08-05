Upcoming ‘Veteran Wellness and Adventure Week’ in C.O. aims to help vets improve their quality of life

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Veteran Wellness and Adventure Week is a five-day outdoor adventure planned next month in Central Oregon that will include "rafting, mountain biking, hiking, bungee and so much more," its organizer said.

Veteran outreach coordinator Javier Romo said the activities help veterans manage post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and physical pain by connecting veterans to outdoor therapeutic activities and non-traditional medical approaches.

