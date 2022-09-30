Bend’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after 2-year absence; Dick Tobiason named grand marshal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the annual Veterans Day Parade of Bend will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Bend.

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO) produces Bend’s annual patriotic event to honor and thank Central Oregon veterans and military personnel for their service.

Over 400 volunteers and 2,400 parade participants help make the Bend Veterans Day Parade one of the largest parades in the State of Oregon and west of the Mississippi. The theme for the 2022 Bend Veterans Day Parade is “Welcome Home Vietnam War Era Veterans.”

Grand Marshal for this parade is local Vietnam Veteran Dick Tobiason. Tobiason, a Purple Heart recipient, was a pilot in the Vietnam war and retired as a U.S. Army Lieutenant. An advocate for Veterans and chair of the Bend Heroes Foundation, Dick’s work includes establishing Veteran memorial highways across Oregon and the country.

“This year, the Veterans Day parade gives the community an opportunity to honor our brother and sister Vietnam-era Veterans, many of whom did not get the support they deserved returning from war,” according to JW Terry, Executive Director of COVO and a retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief who did multiple tours in Vietnam.

The Veterans Day Parade route begins at the corner of NW Harmon Avenue, proceeding on NW Newport across the Veterans Memorial Bridge, south on Wall Street, west on Franklin Avenue along Drake Park down NW Riverside Drive, turning onto NW Galveston Avenue and concludes at NW Harmon Blvd.

Parade entrants include veteran service groups, Oregon Army National Guard military vehicles, school bands, floats, drill teams and local businesses paying tribute to those who serve our country. Public is invited to participate. There is no registration fee.

Parade title sponsors for the third year are Gary Gruner Chevrolet Buick GMC and Mid Oregon Credit Union. Registration and sponsorships are available on COVO’s website, www.covo-us.org or by emailing BendVeteransParade@covo-us.org .

Bend Parade of Flags, produced by Bend Heroes Foundation, will display 250 American flags along Downtown Bend streets and on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

ADA parking is designated in the City Hall parking lot on Wall Street and an ADA roped off seating area at corner of Franklin and Wall Street. For more information:

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach – COVO

Phone: 541.383-2793 Email: covo@covo-us.org