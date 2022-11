Patriotism and love of country were on full display Friday in the 21st annual Bend Veterans Day Parade, with a theme of saluting Vietnam War-era veterans. We talked to some veterans about their experiences.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.