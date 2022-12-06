Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; Bend ceremony set

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our U.S. service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II," said Governor Brown. "I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that sacrifice and express gratitude for the freedoms our fellow Americans have ensured through their service."

The White House also issued a national flag-order, and the full presidential proclamation is available here.

News release from Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason:

Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will honor our nation's more than 2,000 casualties of the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. That attack resulted in our nation entering WWII.

Beginning at 8:00 am Wednesday, we will display flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along the adjacent Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue.

Pearl Harbor Survivor Dick Higgins will be our guest of honor.

By the end of WWII 4 years later, over 405,000 Americans had lost their lives including over 70 from Bend. Their names are engraved on the granite monument at Bend Heroes Memorial - 15 are still Missing In Action (MIA) 77 years later.

President Biden's proclamation will be read.