Home Heating and Cooling donates $1,500 to Redmond VFW for Wreaths Across America program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Home Heating and Cooling owner Ric Secor recently presented a $1,500 donation to Don DeLand of Redmond VFW Post 4108 to sponsor wreaths for their Wreaths Across America program.

VFW Post 4108 sponsors five cemeteries: Redmond Memorial, Terrebonne Pioneer, Tumalo, Gray Butte and Powell Butte, where 1,400 veterans are buried.

DeLand said VFW Post 4108 was grateful for the donation by Home Heating and Cooling while the 2-for-1 matching program was in effect. That will allow us to double the number of wreaths sponsored from 100 to 200.

If you would like to sponsor a veteran wreath for this December, you can go to their website at http://www.vfw4108.org/ and select the Wreaths Across America Tab.