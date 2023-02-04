Governor, officials welcome home Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers from Poland deployment

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Tina Kotek and other officials welcomed home more than 120 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers on Saturday after their deployment to Poland as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting NATO allies in their efforts after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The members of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, were on hand with their families for the demobilization ceremony at the 41st Infantry Division, Armed Forces Readiness Center at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.., and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Oregon's Adjutant General, also served as official hosts for the event, which was held to acknowledge the soldiers' efforts to support U.S. NATO allies, while building readiness and enhancing bonds with partner nations as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland.

The soldiers first mobilized for this nearly year-long deployment in early January 2022, and supported efforts to deter Russian aggression after the initial invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

This deployment was one of the largest mobilizations of Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers since Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006.

The event was livestreamed and may be viewed at this link. For more information on Atlantic Resolve, click here.