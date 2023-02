Local Afghanistan war veteran Edward Ford held a book-signing Saturday at Redmond's American Legion hall for a new book he co-authored. Postcards Through Hell details his time with the Pony Express, a convoy that carried mail to U.S. veterans through some of Afghanistan bloodiest and most dangerous streets.

