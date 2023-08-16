Disabled Bend veteran gets new service dog, thanks to generous NewsChannel 21 viewers

Bend Ore. (KTVZ) -- Late Wednesday morning, a cute puppy named Teddy arrived in Bend to meet his new owners: James Darcy and his wife, Mary Ann Bell. As he grows up, he'll learn to assist James with everyday life.

"Most people think of service dogs in that aspect as a seeing eye dog, but it's not always that way," said Darcy. "There's dogs out there that detect seizures and dogs out there that like mine, help me up."

Darcy has had a service dog for decades, after sustaining several injuries during a construction job.

"I went to pull my leg over the safety rail, and it came straight up. I fell 30 feet, bouncing off the scaffolding. They said, the only reason I lived is I wrapped (my head)"

Damage to his hip makes it difficult for James to get around. For about 10 years, his previous dog Rocky assisted him, but Rocky's recent medical issues have made a new dog necessary.

The couple reached out to NewsChannel 21, and viewers donated money to cover the expense.

James Darcy raised $4,000 to adopt his new St. Bernard puppy, Teddy. He hopes to connect with other breeders in the area, to see if he can help provide service dogs for other people in need.