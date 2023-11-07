Central Oregon businesses giving back to veterans to thank them for their service on Veterans Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Veterans Day around the corner, on Saturday, local businesses are giving back to veterans around Central Oregon, offering them a salute in the form of free or discounted items and services.

Dylan Anderman is talking with several businesses to learn what they are doing and why they give back. He's also meeting with local veterans to gain their perspective about the support they get from around the community.

His report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.