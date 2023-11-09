‘They just worked super hard for us’: Bend High honors C.O. veterans at annual school assembly

(Update: Adding video, comments from veteran, student, staff)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A patriotic tradition continued in Red, White and Blue fashion at Bend High on Thursday as dozens of area veterans came to the campus for a warm welcome -- and thanks. The annual event celebrated more than 90 veterans and learned from their journeys.

"It's good to be able to be with people that I can actually talk to," Vietnam veteran John Egress said. "And we have a common thread that we all we can identify with."

Egress was among those on hand Thursday morning as Bend High students and staff held the 15th annual veterans assembly.

Bend High Activities Director Kevin Cooper said, "The kids know why they have the day off. And that's one of our main goals from this is to make sure that the kids know how to honor and respect the people in our community."

Students had an opportunity to speak with veterans and thank them for their service. Family and friends of those who serve were also invited to join the event.

Bend High junior Carlie Shields said, "They just worked super hard for us. It's just super memorable to be able to thank them in person, and through an assembly as well."

The assembly featured students sharing their talents, playing the piano, violin, guitar and dancing.

Egress said, "It's real nice to be able to come somewhere where like, see -- you've been invited and you're actually welcome, and it's nice to be welcomed somewhere. You know, these people here at the high school -- they're very, very open -- very, very endearing if you want to call it."