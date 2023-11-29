Skip to Content
War-Military

Holy Communion Church donates plenty of socks and Spam to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 11:58 AM

(Update: Adding video, comments from church-goer, COVO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the weather getting colder, a church donated much-needed supplies to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach on Wednesday. Bend's Holy Communion Church donated more than 1,200 pairs of socks and more than 140 cases of Spam.

The items were given to COVO for distribution to those in need. Church members had been asked to donate money or items. This partnership between the church and COVO has been going strong for more than a decade. 

The effort was organized by a veteran wanting to give back during the holiday season.

"It's just a small token to and appreciation for all that the veterans, all veterans and especially homeless veterans have sacrificed for the many freedoms we enjoy every day," parishioner Art Nagel said Wednesday.

 COVO's Executive Director J.W. Terry said, "It's a big deal, for both our parents and non-veterans. So to be able to get this kind of stuff, to get through the cold days."

During the winter, COVO said, socks are among the most-needed donations -- and Spam is the most popular food item.

If you have items you'd like to donate to COVO, you can bring them to the Outreach Center on South Highway 97 during business hours on weekdays. 

Article Topic Follows: War-Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content