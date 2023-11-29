Holy Communion Church donates plenty of socks and Spam to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach

(Update: Adding video, comments from church-goer, COVO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the weather getting colder, a church donated much-needed supplies to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach on Wednesday. Bend's Holy Communion Church donated more than 1,200 pairs of socks and more than 140 cases of Spam.

The items were given to COVO for distribution to those in need. Church members had been asked to donate money or items. This partnership between the church and COVO has been going strong for more than a decade.

The effort was organized by a veteran wanting to give back during the holiday season.

"It's just a small token to and appreciation for all that the veterans, all veterans and especially homeless veterans have sacrificed for the many freedoms we enjoy every day," parishioner Art Nagel said Wednesday.

COVO's Executive Director J.W. Terry said, "It's a big deal, for both our parents and non-veterans. So to be able to get this kind of stuff, to get through the cold days."

During the winter, COVO said, socks are among the most-needed donations -- and Spam is the most popular food item.

If you have items you'd like to donate to COVO, you can bring them to the Outreach Center on South Highway 97 during business hours on weekdays.