Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff to honor patriots who died at Pearl Harbor

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 7, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.

“Eighty-two years have passed since over 2,400 service members and civilians were killed during the tragic attack on Pearl Harbor,” Governor Kotek said. “A loss of life of this scale has ripple effects for generations to come that compel solemn contemplation on this day. May we remember, honor and learn from their sacrifice.”

