Warm Springs, Eugene housing agencies receive HUD assistance funds

Warm Springs

To provide access to health and child care, job training, other services

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that Homes for Good, based in Eugene, and the Warm Springs Housing Authority will receive U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding to help economically empower families living in federally subsidized housing by facilitating access to supportive services.

These include health services, child care, transportation, job placement, job training, and more.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will receive $138,273 and Homes for Good will receive $235,950 from the HUD Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency Service Coordinators Program to support residents and better connect them with supportive services.

“Every part of our state has been hit hard by the affordable housing crisis gripping our nation,” Wyden said. “I continue to hear from Oregonians who have experienced homelessness and those advocating for solutions that access to supportive services like jobs training and child care are critical in this fight—and every dollar counts.”

“The country is facing its biggest housing affordability crisis in decades, with rents dramatically outpacing incomes—and Oregon families have been hit especially hard,” Merkley said. “These grants will provide critical services to help lift up families, and I will continue to use my seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee to fight for these resources.”

The grants are part of $36 million HUD awarded Thursday to public housing agencies, non-profit organizations, resident associations and tribal grantees across the nation to hire or retain service coordinators who help connect all public housing residents with employment training, financial literacy services, educational opportunities, and health and wellness programs. Learn more here.