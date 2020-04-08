Indian Head Casino extends closure to May 1, will still pay workers

Warm Springs

Tribes-owned Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras still open 24/7

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs on Wednesday extended their voluntary closure of Indian Head Casino through May 1 but said it will continue to pay all workers through April 29.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Carstensen, CEO of Indian Head Gaming Enterprises, “and right now, that means closing our casinos longer than we originally anticipated, and that’s what we have to do. Our families, our team members, our neighbors and this community are too important to us.”

While so many companies across the nation are furloughing personnel and the unemployment rate has skyrocketed, Indian Head Casino said it has made a commitment to its employees, both full-time and part-time, that they will continue to be paid and receive benefits until April 29, approximately the first six weeks of the stay at home order.

“Thank you, Indian Head Casino and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for taking care of your employees,” said Pam Fuiava, lead server at Cottonwood Restaurant. Fuiava went on to personally thank for "working for us and providing wages through this difficult time. It gives me a lot of breathing room, as a one-income household."

Carstensen added, “As we continue to work through this situation, we will provide updates to our personnel through email. Although May 1 is our new goal date to reopen, our customers can check our website and social media for updates.”

###

About Indian Head Casino:

Link: https://indianheadcasino.com/

Indian Head Casino is Owned and Operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon, represented by the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute Tribes. Plateau Travel Plaza, a sister company of Indian Head Casino, located in Madras, will remain open 24/7 to serve the community. Plateau Travel Plaza is a full-service travel plaza offering non-ethanol gasoline, 24/7 retail with grab-and-go, as well as curb-side food options from their Three Tepee’s Café.