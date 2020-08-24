Woman, child killed in Hwy. 26 crash on Warm Springs Reservation

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday evening on U.S. Highway 26, Warm Springs police said late Monday afternoon.

Warm Springs Tribal Police and Warm Springs Fire and Safety fire medics responded around 7:30 p.m. to the crash near milepost 81, officers said.

They arrived to find a 2019 Nissan Sentra in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage and a 2018 Ford Edge that had flipped onto its top, police said.

A third vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Suburban, was engulfed in flames on the highway, they said.

The driver of the Nissan, a Warm Springs resident, and one of her passengers, a 5-year-old girl, died at the scene, police said. Another passenger in the Nissan, a 10-year-old boy, was seriously injured and was taken to St. Charles Madras, then flown to a Portland-area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said, and Oregon State Police are doing a crash reconstruction.

“Due to the increase in the amount of traffic on the roadways during the summer months and the number of recent motor vehicle crashes in and around the Warm Springs Reservation, the Warm Springs Tribal Police will be enhancing traffic enforcement by increasing traffic patrols and issuing more citations for speed and unsafe driving conditions,” the police department added.