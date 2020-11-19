Warm Springs tribes receive $350K grant to replace 2 aging transit vehicles

Warm Springs

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive a $350,000 federal grant to buy two transit vehicles that will provide service to work, schools, health care and other services.

“The economic impact from COVID-19 has landed hard on Oregon’s tribes, making it more crucial than ever to continue investments that provide infrastructure support during this crisis and afterward,” Wyden said. “I’m glad the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs secured these federal transportation resources, and I’ll keep working on additional help with another key challenge facing this community -- dependable water infrastructure.”

“Good public transportation is critical to put within reach of families all kinds of essential resources they need to stay healthy and thrive, from grocery stores and pharmacies to schools and jobs,” said Merkley. “I’m pleased that this funding is headed to the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs to support the strengthening of the community’s transit fleet, and I will continue fighting for the resources, including water infrastructure investments and coronavirus support, to help tribal members not just get through these challenging times, but thrive.”

The $350,000 Federal Transit Administration grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs buy two transit vehicles that replace aging vehicles that are no longer useful.