Federal charges filed in shooting of teen on Warm Springs Reservation

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 46-year-old man now faces federal charges in last month’s shooting of a 17-year-old on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, Police Chief Bill Elliott said Tuesday.

Warm Springs Tribal Police responded in the early morning of Dec. 16 to the area of Looksh Street and found the teen with a single gunshot wound, Elliott said. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, but was treated and released after a brief hospital stay.

Warm Springs detectives investigating the shooting, assisted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office, arrested Mark Poor Bear the next evening on an outstanding tribal warrant for another violation, as well as tribal charges of assault and reckless endangerment related to the shooting, Elliott said.

After investigators gathered more information, Poor Bear was charged in a federal arrest warrant with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was being held without bail on a hold for federal marshals at the Multnomah County Jail in Portland.