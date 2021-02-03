Fire destroys home on Warm Springs Indian Reservation; residents escape unhurt

Warm Springs

(Update: Adding family member's info, GoFundMe page)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Tuesday evening destroyed a home in the Sidwalter Flats neighborhood on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, but the residents escaped unhurt, authorities said.

Police and fire crews were called by residents to a home in the 8400 block of the B166 Road, Police Chief Bill Elliott said. There were no injuries reported.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety personnel were still on location on Wednesday. The cause of the fire was under investigation, as crews waited for the remains to cool down.

The American Red Cross was called out to assist the residents.

A resident's daughter-in-law set up a GoFundMe page to help the displaced family members. She said a burning log rolled out of a wood stove "and fire spread super quickly and intense." While no residents were injured, the family pet, a ferret, died.