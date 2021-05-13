Warm Springs Fire & Safety seeks tips to recover stolen brush truck

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs Fire and Safety is asking the community to keep an eye out for its stolen F-350 brush truck, stolen from the fire station bays early Thursday morning.

The red pickup “has our identifying department logos on it,” the agency said in a Facebook posting.

“This puts a struggle on the department’s logistical factors for not having the proper apparatus to respond to emergencies in the community,” the posting continued, asking anyone with information to call 541-553-1171.