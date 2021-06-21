EPA issues burn ban on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

Warm Springs

SEATTLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, in coordination with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, has issued a ban on all outdoor open burning on the reservation due to wildfire smoke. This ban is in effect until further notice.

The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning, including camping and recreational fires, in all areas within external reservation boundaries, regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban.

EPA requests that reservation residents reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including driving and idling of vehicles.

Air pollution can harm your health and can have lasting effects. Community cooperation with the ban will help people who are most at risk, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with asthma or difficulty breathing, diabetes, heart problems or otherwise compromised health. These sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exercise and minimize exposure to outdoor pollution as much as possible.

Under the most severe pollution levels, all residents should restrict their activities. To check conditions in your area, go to the AirNow Fire and Smoke map: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

For current burn ban status on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans.

For burning restrictions or health advisories in areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency, fire department, or the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Oregon Smoke Blog: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/.

Find resources to prepare and help protect your health during wildfire smoke events at: https://www.epa.gov/smoke-ready-toolbox-wildfires.