Warm Springs Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs police are asking the public for any information that could help find a missing 65-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

Officers said Claudine Lynn Gray Littleleaf is considered endangered and may suffer from dementia.

The female Native American has brown hair and eyes, is 5-foot-1 and weights 165 pounds.

She last was seen wearing a black and purple jacket, multicolored scarf and black pants.

A Facebook posting Wednesday evening, prompted numerous sighting reports. Warm Springs Detective Joshua Capehart told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday that she’s believed to have been in Madras, but is still listed as missing at this time.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Warm Springs Police at 541-553-1171 or 911.