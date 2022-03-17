Skip to Content
Warm Springs
By
Published 4:04 PM

Warm Springs Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Missing Warm Springs woman Claudine Lynn Gray-Littleleaf
Warm Springs Police Dept.
Missing Warm Springs woman Claudine Lynn Gray-Littleleaf

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs police are asking the public for any information that could help find a missing 65-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

Officers said Claudine Lynn Gray Littleleaf is considered endangered and may suffer from dementia.

The female Native American has brown hair and eyes, is 5-foot-1 and weights 165 pounds.

She last was seen wearing a black and purple jacket, multicolored scarf and black pants.

A Facebook posting Wednesday evening, prompted numerous sighting reports. Warm Springs Detective Joshua Capehart told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday that she’s believed to have been in Madras, but is still listed as missing at this time.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Warm Springs Police at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Warm Springs
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content