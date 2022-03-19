Warm Springs water woes worsen: Fire knocks out treatment plant, perhaps for 2-plus months

'It's totally down': Portable toilets, showers set up; water, gift card donations sought

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The longtime issues with an aging water system on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation worsened Friday, when an emergency water conservation notice was issued after am underground fire damaged and shut down the tribes’ water treatment plant.

“Please limit water use to essential needs only,” the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Facebook posting stated.

“Due to unforeseen damage from a small fire at the water treatment plant, all users in the Agency Area, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets should limit water use to essential needs until further notice,” it said.

“Repairs are expected to take at least a couple months,” the brief advisory concluded.

Tribal Emergency Manager Dan Martinez said an underground electrical fire “caused a complete shutdown of the water plant.”

“It’s totally down, out of operation,” Martinez said Saturday, busy with other tribal officials who were bringing in showers and toilets, just the latest chapter in years of issues with the reservation’s aging water system that have led to previous outages, broken pipes and contamination that prompted several lengthy boil-water notices in various areas.

The large federal infrastructure bill passed late last year includes large sums to address such serious water issues on the nation’s reservations, but such projects can take months to plan -- and years to complete.

In the meantime…

“It’s driving me nuts,” Martinez said Saturday. “It just doesn’t seem to quit. Just when I think I can enjoy a weekend...”

However, he added, “I was a little more optimistic this morning. I heard from the power company, they could bypass certain areas to gain access to one of the pumps.”

Still, “it could be a week, a month, two months,” he said, adding that they intend to stay “at least 20 to 30 days ahead,” in terms of water supplies.

Once again, the reservation is renting showers and toilets and is seeking water donations, also accepting gift cards from places like Safeway and Fred Meyer, where they can buy more water, Martinez said.

Those interested in donating to the water distribution effort were asked to call (541) 647-9001. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1116 Wasco Street in Warm Springs.