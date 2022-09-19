Museum at Warm Springs kicks off annual membership drive

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Museum at Warm Springs is kicking off its 2022 Membership Drive Monday. Current Museum members are encouraged to renew their memberships at the same or at a higher level. Past members are invited to rejoin.

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting https://museumatwarmsprings.com/ and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership). Membership inquiries can be directed to Museum Consultant Bill Flood at bill@billflood.org.

Several entities throughout Oregon are once again helping the Museum amplify its membership outreach efforts. They include Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Jefferson County Historical Society, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, Old Mill District, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Source Weekly and Visit Central Oregon.

“The Museum at Warm Springs is an Oregon artistic and cultural treasure,” says Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “Exciting things are happening at The Museum all the time, with new exhibits in the planning, and educational and community programs for all. We are grateful to all of our friends who are helping spread the word about our Membership Drive and look forward to seeing you at The Museum soon.”

Upcoming at The Museum

The Museum will kick-off its Annual Year-End Fundraising Campaign on Monday, October 10 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day). The Museum’s winter exhibition, "Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Exhibit,” will open October 20, 2022, and will be on view through January 7, 2023. Many generations of beautiful artistry in paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art, will be on display.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed for lunch from Noon until 1 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.com/. Follow The Museum on Facebook and Instagram. Phone: (541) 553-3331.