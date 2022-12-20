Warm Springs Tribal Police seek public’s help in finding missing 18-year-old

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department said Tuesday it is seeking information from the public about the disappearance of LeBron Boise, 18, who vanished from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation last Wednesday, Dec. 14.

At about midnight on Dec. 14, LeBron was with a family member when he abruptly left the residence where he was staying, Lieutenant Stephen Craig said. A couple of hours later, family members realized LeBron was gone and began searching for him.

The family followed shoeprints they believed were LeBron’s to the area of U.S. Highway 26 and Jackson Trail Road. The shoeprints were lost at that point, Craig said.

LeBron is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red-and-white ball cap and a black sweatshirt. LeBron has no known scars or tattoos.

There is a safety concern due to the winter weather conditions and because LeBron texted suicidal ideation comments. LeBron’s family, Warm Springs Tribal Police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area surrounding the Rainbow Market but did not locate LeBron, who stopped answering texts. An attempt to “ping” LeBron’s cellphone was unsuccessful.

Family members have been very diligent about searching the Reservation and the Madras area, but no known friends or acquaintances have been in contact with LeBron, Craig said.

For more information, or if LeBron is located, please contact the Warm Springs Tribal Police at (541) 553-1171.