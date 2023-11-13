Museum at Warm Springs set to close for installation of new HVAC system

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed for the installation of a new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system starting Monday, December 18, through Thursday, January 31, 2024. The Museum will reopen on Thursday, February 1.

Staff will be working throughout the closure but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations.

“A new HVAC system has long been needed for The Museum, and we are grateful for the generosity of our funders, including the U.S. Congress/National Park Service, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Portland General Electric Foundation, Spirit Mountain Community Fund and Oregon Cultural Trust for helping us make this monumental and expensive job possible,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody.

“The Museum must be closed during the installation because it will simply be too cold for the public as the doors need to be left open and workers will be coming and going,” said Woody. “However, our staff will still be working during this time so Warm Springs Tribal members who need to purchase ceremonial items from The Museum’s Gift Shop during the closure will still be able to do that.”

“We appreciate the public’s understanding our need to make The Museum warm and to protect our precious collections as well as our visitors,” said Woody, noting that there may be a need to close The Museum for another period of time after the initial six-week period closure due to potential uncertainty of equipment supply chains.

The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member an Youth Exhibit,” currently on view, will be extended through Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Upcoming Museum Closures in November, December and January

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — Museum closing at Noon

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Holiday and Warm Springs Tribal Holiday

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Thursday, Jan. 31, 2024 — Museum Closed for Installation of New HVAC System

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. 2024 Members will have access to the 2024 Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting https://museumatwarmsprings.org/ and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and has been celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: (541) 553-3331. For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.