Warm Springs man gets 6-plus years in federal prison for attempted murder of adult he hit with his vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A Warm Springs man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to attempted murder for intentionally using his vehicle last March to intentionally strike and severely injure an adult known to them on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Quinten Xavier Greene, 25, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution, federal prosecutors said.

According to court documents, last March 18, an adult victim was found lying, severely injured, in a ditch on the reservation. The individual reported that someone, later identified as Greene, had intentionally swerved their vehicle and hit him.

The victim, who sustained a traumatic brain injury and fractures to his legs and multiple ribs, was taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment an and later, because of the severity of their injuries, transferred to St. Charles Bend, authorities said

Warm Springs Tribal Police officers spoke with a witness who recounted driving with Greene to meet the victim, and observing Greene swerve his vehicle to hit the person.

On May 9, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a four-count indictment charging Greene with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On Sept. 22, Greene pleaded guilty to a one-count superseding criminal information charging him with attempted murder.

This case was investigated by the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, with assistance from the FBI. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.