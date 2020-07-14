Wolf pack attacks 7 cattle in NE Washington

Wildlife

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked seven more cattle, bringing the number of depredations by the pack to nearly a dozen since May 11.

The Capital Press reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated and confirmed the depredations Saturday at a private ranch, a department spokeswoman said. She says all the cattle were hurt.

The pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal with four earlier attacks. The department opted at that time not to cull the pack.

The department has not made a decision on how to respond to the depredations confirmed Saturday.