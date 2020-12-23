ODFW urges: Keep those feeders clean, to avoid sickening birds

Wildlife

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and wildlife rehabilitators are seeing an increase in reports of sick birds at feeders.

Calls to ODFW from Oregon bird lovers seeing dead birds in their yard and around their feeder typically increase with colder weather.

When the weather turns cold, the energy demands on birds and other wildlife increase dramatically so a high energy seed meal at a bird feeder will bring in birds and congregate them, increasing the chance of disease transmission.

Salmonella, E. coli and other bacteria along with viruses, parasites and fungal diseases can be passed by congregating birds at feeders that don’t get cleaned regularly.

Pine siskins, nuthatches, chickadees and other seed-eating backyard birds are some of the most common species affected by these diseases. The birds get infected at the feeders and pass the infection on when they come into contact with feeder surfaces, perches or visit multiple feeders.

“If you enjoy seeing birds and feeding them in winter, please provide a clean and healthy environment for them,” said Dr. Colin Gillin, ODFW State Wildlife Veterinarian. “When you feed birds, be sure to start with clean feeders and to disinfect feeders periodically.”

Avoid problems at bird feeders by: