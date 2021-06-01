Daytime coyote sighting in SW Bend neighborhood prompts report; ODFW has tips to protect pets

Wildlife

Coyote walking on sidewalk in SW Bend neighborhood

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Living in Central Oregon comes with being neighbors to a variety wildlife. Southwest Bend resident Joe Hull posted on a Facebook page Saturday a report of a coyote sighting in his neighborhood.

Hull says he was watering the plants when he saw the coyote trotting down the sidewalk.

"My first thought was -- 'Whoa, you don't see that every day!' My second thought was to make sure my dog wasn't trying to follow me outside," Hull told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

Hull lives right across the street from Elk Meadow Elementary School. He says it's concerning to see a coyote in broad daylight -- and in a residential area.

"Normally, when I see a coyote, it's dusk or middle of the night -- to see one in the daytime, right where the school is --- I was like, 'Huh?'" Hull said.

While coyotes are not as much of a threat as, say, a cougar, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says right now coyotes have pups, so they could be more aggressive.

Here's what the ODFW offers as suggestions for minimizing the potential for conflicts with coyotes, which are fairly common in areas of the state:

Do not leave small children unattended outdoors if coyotes have been frequenting the area

Feed pets indoors and do not leave pet food or water bowls outside

Supervise pets when they are outside; if possible, keep them leashed

Do not leave cats or small dogs out after dark

Secure garbage and garbage cans in an area inaccessible to wild animals (use bleach as necessary to remove odors that could attract coyotes)

Harvest fruits and vegetables as they become ripe and do not allow them to accumulate and create an attraction for coyotes

Never leave food or water out for feral animals or wildlife

Bring livestock and fowl into barns, sheds or coyote-proof enclosures at night

Trim and clear vegetation that provides cover for coyotes or their prey

Remove bird-feeders. Coyotes are attracted to them and the birds and rodents that use the feeder

Secure compost piles

Clean barbecues regularly

Build a coyote-proof perimeter fence

"It's a reminder that even though we live in a busy neighborhood, we're not that far away from you know -- true wilderness."