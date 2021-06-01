Daytime coyote sighting in SW Bend neighborhood prompts report; ODFW has tips to protect pets
Coyote walking on sidewalk in SW Bend neighborhood
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Living in Central Oregon comes with being neighbors to a variety wildlife. Southwest Bend resident Joe Hull posted on a Facebook page Saturday a report of a coyote sighting in his neighborhood.
Hull says he was watering the plants when he saw the coyote trotting down the sidewalk.
"My first thought was -- 'Whoa, you don't see that every day!' My second thought was to make sure my dog wasn't trying to follow me outside," Hull told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.
Hull lives right across the street from Elk Meadow Elementary School. He says it's concerning to see a coyote in broad daylight -- and in a residential area.
"Normally, when I see a coyote, it's dusk or middle of the night -- to see one in the daytime, right where the school is --- I was like, 'Huh?'" Hull said.
While coyotes are not as much of a threat as, say, a cougar, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says right now coyotes have pups, so they could be more aggressive.
Here's what the ODFW offers as suggestions for minimizing the potential for conflicts with coyotes, which are fairly common in areas of the state:
- Do not leave small children unattended outdoors if coyotes have been frequenting the area
- Feed pets indoors and do not leave pet food or water bowls outside
- Supervise pets when they are outside; if possible, keep them leashed
- Do not leave cats or small dogs out after dark
- Secure garbage and garbage cans in an area inaccessible to wild animals (use bleach as necessary to remove odors that could attract coyotes)
- Harvest fruits and vegetables as they become ripe and do not allow them to accumulate and create an attraction for coyotes
- Never leave food or water out for feral animals or wildlife
- Bring livestock and fowl into barns, sheds or coyote-proof enclosures at night
- Trim and clear vegetation that provides cover for coyotes or their prey
- Remove bird-feeders. Coyotes are attracted to them and the birds and rodents that use the feeder
- Secure compost piles
- Clean barbecues regularly
- Build a coyote-proof perimeter fence
"It's a reminder that even though we live in a busy neighborhood, we're not that far away from you know -- true wilderness."
No biggie. Saw this guy over a week ago.
Oh good grief this is not news. Shall I call every time the yotes howl at night not far from my house?
These new residents have no idea. So silly!
We came home one evening and found two young ones in our backyard. Did we call the news? No. Did we not let our dogs out and instead grab our camera? Yes. Coyotes have been wandering the neighborhoods in SW Bend for centuries. This is not newsworthy.
We saw a Facebook post, then called the person who saw it. Many newcomers in Bend might be enlightened/interested. It’s not breaking news, of course, but FYI a year ago we reported on a dog attacked by a coyote, ODFW has those tips we included.
Is the coyote carrying an anvil? Does have have a box labeled ACME?
Otherwise, no worries.
Ah, the wily coyote!!!
Wild animals, maybe it isn’t tabloid worthy news, yet.
But considering the ODWF has a shoot first policy, and respect later, soon their will be wild rumors of any sightings of the 4 legged beings & other nature.
I call my kids and point out any pronghorns, deer, crains, or even pretty horses.
This weekend we had four deer come through the yard…a multitude of gray squirrels scampering about in our trees…two rabbits…and our mama Robin is sitting on her eggs in a nest she built in a hanging basket we have.
Now and then the coyotes wander through – or we hear them howling in the late evenings – always liked that sound.
That said – where the story is borderline human interest the list of “Don’t Don’t Don’t” is absurd.
Dear Snowflakes – Central Oregon is rural – and rural means our “wild” animals are in their natural environment here. Yes, you will see / have ducks and geese and coyotes and rabbits and owls and squirrels and maybe…just maybe…a bear now and then.
Even in “Bend”.
Now, I am hopeful the next story will be about when you find a homeless person in your yard…what to do and what not to do…this given the up-tick in violent crime being committed by the homeless/houseless predators that are running rampant in “Bend” and elsewhere in Central Oregon.
For example – in the late great city of Portland – https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2021/05/man-facing-murder-charge-accused-of-burning-victims-body-in-fire-pit-of-homeless-camp-in-ne-portland-court-records-reveal.html
I’ll take a coyote on the front porch any day of the week, thank you.
S.W Bend is a big area. Guess they couldn’t be bothered narrowing down the
location a little.
Early-look postings are always brief, to be updated by report. She mentioned Ocean Spray Way.
There are coyotes in Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Bend and Prineville. The more people there are the more coyotes there will be. Coyotes have adapted to use human civilization as part of their natural habitat. Keep feeding, watering and leaving furry little treats out for them and even more will come. Kill one and three more will replace it. They are as adaptable, natural and prolific as juniper trees and as with juniper trees human activity helps them spread.
Welcome to America, pilgrims.
I think it’s best to keep this type of journalism alone quite frankly. We have so many new people coming to town, recently moved to town, and planning on coming to town that have no idea where they are. It snows here and gets really cold in the winter some years more than others. We are also surrounded by wildlife and we have recently inhabited their space. I used to live in RiverRim and saw coyotes all the time. We also had large herds of Elk come though regularly. Idiots would walk their dogs right near them as the dogs went ballistic. idiots and aholes. They stopped coming. Learn where you are moving to and know what to expect. I cannot believe the ignorance in our town today. We have bobcats in our yard every few weeks. We all know this up here and no one calls the news, nor does the news call us when they see it posted. Sorry Barney, I respect all you do but this one is silly. This is along the eastern flank of the Deschutes water way. It is a wildlife corridor. Expect it. The news is when it stops showing up.