‘Mystery spider’ stirs curiosity among C.O. residents; biologist provides its identity

Wildlife

Bend, Ore. (KTVZ)--With so many Central Oregonians enjoying nature and the outdoors as summer turns to fall, a spider some have come across recently has stirred curiosity.

Many natives apparently didn't know what the mysterious specimen was. so NewsChannel 21 reached out to an Oregon State University professor to find out.

Chris Marshall, who is part of OSU’s Department of Integrative Biology, said Friday the specimen is question is of an Antrodiaetus genus.

Marshall shared information about the spider, saying it’s a close relative to tarantulas, but is a unique species in the Northwest, and is nocturnal.

Marshall added that although it’s local to the area, coming across the spider is rare.

“They spend their time hidden, and they’re only out during a certain time of year -- and only out at night, and so that’s not necessarily an easy observation to make,” he said.

Marshall said the reason the Antrodiaetus genus might be spotted at the moment is due to weather conditions.

“It’s my understanding that the males are dispersing to find mates in this period of time, when there tends to be early fall rains,” Marshall said.

Whenever people are out exploring nature and are curious to find out about any animal species they may come across, there are websites to help assist.

Marshall suggested users use inaturalist.org when contributing information. Providing brief context about where and when the specimens in question are located also helps scientists with research.

“They can upload photographs of biodiversity, and those photographs are made usable to scientists around the world,” Marshall said.