Avian influenza found in Bend-area flock of chickens, ducks and geese; area quarantine imposed

70 chickens, ducks and geese 'humanely euthanized' to prevent spread of disease owners sold eggs to the public

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed Tuesday the state’s fifth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza, this time in a Bend-area non-commercial flock of about 70 chickens, ducks and geese, leading to an area quarantine.

The affected flock included about 30 chickens and 40 ducks and geese, officials said.

Because the owners sold their eggs to the public, the USDA classifies the birds as a poultry flock, rather than a backyard flock, meaning a regional quarantine is required, ODA said. In addition, federal and international disease control protocol requires the state veterinarian to issue a regional quarantine.

The purpose of the quarantine is to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area, giving state and federal officials time to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist. The quarantine also applies to importing all birds from states where a state or federal quarantine is in place.

The quarantine encompasses the city of Bend and much of the outlying area. For your convenience, ODA provides an online map of the quarantined sites in Oregon. People may also enter their address using the online took to determine whether their property is included in the quarantine area. ODA will lift the quarantine as regional surveillance is completed.

In partnership with ODA, the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

ODA officials said, "There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked."

ODA advises commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported as ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.