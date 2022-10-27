Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard

Fifth cougar killed by authorities in Deschutes County since July

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard.

Community service officers responded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the reported cougar sighting in the area of Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

They found the deer-kill site in a nearby home’s backyard and warned neighbors, Miller said. Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife responded to remove the deer, posted warning signs of a cougar in the area “and determined the cougar was a risk to public safety,” Miller said in a news release.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a second cougar in the area – a driver who said they almost hit the cougar as it crossed Northwest Saginaw Avenue, Miller said.

Deschutes County dispatchers also received another call reporting the cougar in the heavily populated area. When officers responded, several people were walking dogs in the area, Miller noted.

Officers found the cougar about six feet off the road in the 500 block of Northwest Roanoke Avenue, Miller said.

“The cougar was exhibiting behaviors consistent with being a public safety risk, including showing no fear of humans in extremely close proximity, hunting in a heavily populated area and returning to the kill site,” the police spokeswoman said.

ODFW advised police earlier in the day that if the cougar returned and continued to display such behavior, police should dispatch the animal.

After setting up a containment area and ensuring the location was safe, officers shot and killed the cougar, Miller said. ODFW took possession of the animal.

This was the fifth cougar apparently habituated to humans that was shot and killed by authorities in Deschutes County since mid-summer. There also have been numerous other sightings reported around the region.

Authorities shot and killed a cougar near a Deschutes River Woods home in July, hours after two men fired several shots at the animal they said was acting aggressively near a deer kill, prompting an alert to area residents.

And in August, law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters, finding they had become too habituated to people, posted a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues.

