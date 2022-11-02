OSP seeks public help to find those responsible for illegal killing of black bear in S. Oregon

Was shot with an arrow - and two bullets; 2nd dead bear found nearby 2 days later

TALENT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public's assistance in finding the person or people responsible for the unlawful taking and waste of one, possibly two black bears near the southern Oregon town of Talent.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a call of a dead bear in a tree with an arrow sticking out of it near Anderson Creek Road, not far from Talent.

An investigation determined that not only was the bear struck by an arrow while in the tree, but it also had two bullet holes. Jackson County Fire District 5 was called to assist with getting the bear out of the tree.

Evidence collected at the scene indicated human involvement in the death of the bear, troopers said.

Two days later, a second deceased bear in a tree was discovered in the same area. This bear was decomposed, but OSP believes its death was human-caused.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, OSP (677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22291483.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association Cash Rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 - Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 - Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Game Birds or Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:

Birds

$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species

Mammals

$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

Species listed as “threatened" or “endangered" under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

$1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)