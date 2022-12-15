USFWS offers $5,000 reward for info on illegal killing of gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County.

On October 6, a radio collared male gray wolf known as OR 103 was found dead near Upper Klamath Lake.

It is a violation of the Endangered Species Act to kill a gray wolf, which is listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon. The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with the assistance of the Oregon State Police.

Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or Oregon State Police Tip Line at (800) 452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.

